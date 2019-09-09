The Prime Minister says the government has no issue when it comes to the concerns of the population as it relates to the sedition law. Speaking on the Power Breakfast Morning show, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said the government will act in accordance with the population’s overall desires, despite the fact that the government feels there are more important matters that require government’s attention.

Dr. Rowley said the government will, however, call for legislation to combat those who peddle verbal attacks and spew hatred in Trinidad and Tobago.