Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, says in spite of recent developments surrounding Sandals and Tobago the government is still moving ahead with its plans for the sister isle and the country.

He insisted that the government has been very transparent with how it went about the preliminary ground work concerning the proposed project, adding that there is nothing to hide.

Dr Rowley made the comments while speaking at the weekly news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s this afternoon.

The Prime Minister spent a lot of time addressing concerns raised by the Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar, in her response to the decision by Sandals not to set up the brand in Tobago.

Her comments indicated that the project failed to garner support due to claims of secrecy and lack of accountability.