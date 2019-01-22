Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the Government was painted as an ogre in the Sandals issue but nothing could be further from the truth.

Speaking on Power 102.1 FM’s Power Breakfast Show, he insisted that the Government simply wanted what they think is best for the island however admitted that the naysayers seemed to have won out.

Dr Rowley added that he is of the belief that persons who supported the initiative kept quiet for the fear of sounding political.

He added that despite the abundance of criticisms and lack of solutions, he still is hopeful for progress on the island.

MOVING FORWARD

Meanwhile the Prime Minister says that moving forward from the failed Sandals Resort Project persons should keep in mind that tourism is very important in any conversation about diversification.

He says that there must be an agreement on how tourism should be fostered on the sister isle.

Speaking on the Morning Show on sister station Boom Champions 94.1fm, he said that it is very important to work on tourism in Tobago to ensure that jobs are created for persons on the island.

Dr Rowley noted that it is in this way the idea of diversification of the economy is realized.

He said that the Sandals Project would have encouraged much needed air flow of traffic to Tobago.