Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley says the country’s gas production is on the rise.

He said the gas production has increased from three point two billion cubic feet per day in 2017 to three point six billion cubic feet in 2018.

Dr. Rowley told those gathered at the 2019 Energy Conference and Trade Show held at the Hyatt Regency today, gas production is expected to increase to three point nine billion cubic feet per day in 2019 as new production is brought on stream in short order.

The Prime Minister also indicated that the National Gas Company is currently in negotiation with Shell for a new domestic contract.