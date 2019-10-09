Residents of Diego Martin West and Diego Martin Central can now practice better road safety, this following yesterday’s commissioning of the Pedestrian Overpass on the Diego Martin Highway by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

The overpass, which borders the Chaconia Crescent Development (a Housing Development Corporation Development) compound on the western side and the Four Roads Government Primary School on the eastern side spans a total of 36.6 metres of main truss. The walkover is also equipped with handrails along the superstructure and security lighting installed along the ramps and walkover structure, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Dr. Rowley in his feature address said there is now no excuse for persons not to utilize the overpass constructed. Reflecting on his time as a school boy growing up in Tobago, he said road safety was enforced by his teachers, and implored teachers present to do the same as part of the school rules.

Dr. Rowley thanked the Ministry of Works and Transport and the contractor for ensuring the project was completed in time and under budget.