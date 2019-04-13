Chairman of the People’s National Movement Tobago Council, Stanford Calendar, says the questioning of a person by the police who is said to be an activist of the PNM has nothing to do with the political party.

The suspect is reportedly being questioned in connection with the alleged sexual grooming of a 15-year old boy.

Speaking with reporters at a news briefing held at the PNM’s Council Office, Mr. Calendar said the development is not a matter for the party but for the justice system to take its course.