The People’s National Movement is dismissing claims of potential vote rigging in the Local Government Elections set to be held this year.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar made the allegations while speaking at the United National Congress’ 30th anniversary celebrations.

She claimed that the UNC was aware of plans by the PNM to rig the elections in their favour.

Mrs Persad Bissessar added that the UNC is taking the matter very seriously.

However the PNM has responded, accusing the UNC leader of making excuses in advance of the elections.

Public Relations Officer for the PNM, Laurel Lezama-LeeSing said the comments by Mrs Persad-Bissessar were just an attempt to discredit the PNM and the Elections and Boundaries Commission ahead of the elections.

She described the opposition leader as “grasping at straws”.