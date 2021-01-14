PNM Rallying Behind Stuart Young As UNC Files No Confidence Motion.

Public Relations Officer of People’s National Movement Port-of-Spain North St. Ann’s West Constituency, Hillan Morean, says it is rallying support behind Member of Parliament and National Security Minister, Stuart Young.

The Opposition United National Congress says it will file a motion of no confidence in Minister Young.

In a media release on Wednesday Minister Young described the motion filed against him as simply part of the UNC’s continued misconceived and desperate plan.

Speaking with News Power Bow on Thursday afternoon, the P.R.O. of the P.N.M.’s Port -of-Spain North St. Ann’s West Constituency, said in spite of the verbal attacks from the UNC against the diligent and hardworking MP Young, the entire constituency is standing behind its MP.