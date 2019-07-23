General Secretary of the People’s National Movement, Foster Cummings, says that while the same challenges continue to face the country, the PNM remains the people’s best option.

He made the comment as a guest on the Power Breakfast Show on Tuesday morning.

He was responding to a question on what he thought was the top challenge facing the PNM for re-election in 2020.

In a change of portfolios effected yesterday, Mr. Cummings was replaced as a government senator by Donna Cox, who has become the country’s latest Minister of Communications