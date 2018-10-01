PNM Would Win Elections Again, Suggests New Poll.

A recently conducted poll states that the ruling Peoples National Movement would win if general elections were to be called today.

Commenting on this poll, Political Analyst Dr. Winford James says this result is largely due to the previous PP administration’s failure to convince the population that the present economic woes and claims of corruption are untrue.

Pertaining to the Fiscal Package to be delivered today, Mr. James says there is little to be optimistic about and the government has to focus on how it intends to deal with the displacement of workers from the closure of Petrotrin.

