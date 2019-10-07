Public Relation Officer of the United Natrional Congress, Anita Haynes says the party will not be distracted by talk that the People’s National Movement may presently be wooing UNC member, Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters. She relayed her sentments during a News Power Now interview.

Separately, Deputy Political Leader of the party, Khadijah Ameen said the PNM has not performed in the past 4 years and as such, they are courting UNC members, to assist them in their pursuit of the next general election. She however said this ploy will not work.