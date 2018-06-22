POA President Calls for Urgency from Government in Addressing Issues Plaguing Prisons in T&T.

President of the Prison Officers Association, Ceron Richards, is appealing for greater urgency by the state in addressing the various challenges affecting nation’s prisons.

He contends that this is critical as it can help in the restoration and rehabilitation of inmates.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Mr. Richards said in spite of the massive amounts of money spent by governments over the years, most of the prisons are dilapidated.

Mr. Richards admitted that there are corrupt officers and there is need to get rid the service of rogue elements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...