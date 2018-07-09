POA President Denies Reports of Scabies Outbreak at Maximum Security Prison, Arouca.

President of the Prison Officers Association, Ceron Richards is today denying reports of a scabies scare or an outbreak of any skin disease at the Maximum Security Prison, in Arouca.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning he acknowledged that there are six Venezuelan inmates currently being seen by the prison medical doctor who are rumored to have scabies.

Richards revealed that he was informed that the inmates shared clothing with each other and are being monitored at this present time.

When asked if the Venezuelan nationals may have brought the skin infection into the prison, Richards said he could not make that assumption.

