Point Fortin Mayor, Abdon Mason says he was not informed of the concerns the PNM’s screening committee had with him but he remains willing and ready to serve the political party.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Mason explained that the PNM’s Point Fortin Constituency Executive met and during that session concerns were expressed to the screening committee about his nomination.

However, he did not divulge what those concerns were and said he is not troubled by the development.

Mayor Mason said the situation is not a strange one and gave some insight into what has happened in the past.