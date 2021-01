Methanol producer, Methanex – a company based in Point Lisas, South Trinidad, is about to reduce its local workforce.

On Thursday, METHANEX announced that its plant in Point Lisas will remain idled indefinitely, and as a result, it has made a decision to restructure its Trinidad operations to support a one-plant operation.

It will reduce its Trinidad workforce by approximately 60 positions filled by employees and long-term contractors.