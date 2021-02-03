Police Allegedly Beat Kidnapping Suspect Leading to Hospitalisation.

One of the men detained in connection with the disappearance of Andrea Bharatt is said to be warded in serious condition at hospital, after he was badly beaten by police.

Reports state that on Sunday, members of the Special Operation Response Team (SORT) beat the suspect at his Arima home in front of his family.

The beating allegedly continued at the Malabar Police station.

The suspect, who is also said to be a father of three, has from all accounts, denied being involved in physically assaulting the young woman.