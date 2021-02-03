Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

Police Allegedly Beat Kidnapping Suspect Leading to Hospitalisation.

Feb 3, 2021 | 0 comments

One of the men detained in connection with the disappearance of Andrea Bharatt is said to be warded in serious condition at hospital, after he was badly beaten by police.

Reports state that on Sunday, members of the Special Operation Response Team (SORT) beat the suspect at his Arima home in front of his family.

The beating allegedly continued at the Malabar Police station.

The suspect, who is also said to be a father of three, has from all accounts, denied being involved in physically assaulting the young woman.

0 Comments

Be part of the Discussion

Polls

Do you believe that pepper spray should be legalized?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Advertisment




Weather Satellite

Local Weather Forecasts

Recent Posts

Still No Sign of Andrea Bharatt. Crime Stoppers $50,000 Reward Announced.
Police Allegedly Beat Kidnapping Suspect Leading to Hospitalisation.
Roodal Moonilal Pushes for Vulnerable Women to be Protected With Legislation.
Media Warned to Be Responsible in Reporting Kidnapping Case.
Fifth Suspect Now in Custody in Andrea Bharatt Kidnapping.