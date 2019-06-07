Police are continuing their investigations into a murder in Carenage this morning.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old David Roberts aka “Mango Dude” of Jones Street, Carenage.

Reports state that at around 5:30 am, residents of Haig St heard several loud explosions.

Upon investigating, they found Roberts’ bullet-riddled body lying on the side of a drain.

The police and paramedics were notified, but Roberts succumbed to his injuries before they arrived.

A team of officers from the Western Division and the Homicide Bureau responded.

Roberts, police said, was known to them but no motive has yet been established.