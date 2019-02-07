Police are presently investigating the murder of 25-year-old Jabari Johnson on Wednesday night.

Johnson, of Duncan Street, Port of Spain, was shot and killed in Block 22, Laventille.

Police reports indicate, at 11.05pm on Wednesday, residents of Block 22 heard several explosions.

Upon investigating, they found Johnson bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries.

The wounded man was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital, however, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile Tunapuna police have confirmed that a man was shot and killed at his home along Taylor Street in El Dorado.

Details are still coming to hand however reports are that the PH driver was accosted by a gunman who opened fire on him shortly after he returned home.