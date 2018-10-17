Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Busted With Glock and Ammo.

A Valencia man was arrested and a pistol and a quantity of ammunition seized, by officers of the Eastern Division Task Force, during an anti-crime exercise, conducted in the Valencia district.

Officers were on mobile patrol between 6:00pm and 8:00pm, on Monday during which time, they observed a man walking along the Valencia Old Road, Valencia, acting suspiciously.

Upon seeing the officers the suspect attempted to run off, but was apprehended a short distance away, along Gill Street. He was searched.

The search resulted in one Glock pistol being discovered in a blue and black bag, which he had in his possession.

A magazine containing 22 rounds of 9mm ammunition was also found in his front right pocket.

The suspect; an 18-year-old of Valencia Old man, was arrested in connection with the find.

