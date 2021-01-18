Advertisement

Police Arrest 2 Venez and 2 Trinidadians with Gun, Ammo and Monkeys.

Jan 18, 2021 | 0 comments

Two Venezuelans, 20 and 46, along with two Trinidadians, 32 and 56, were arrested in Moruga this morning after they were found with six monkeys, a gun and ammunition.

Officers were on mobile patrol along Lance Mitan Road, Moruga, when around 1 am, they stopped a black Cube motor vehicle with four male occupants.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a Smith and Wesson nine-millimetre pistol with 32 rounds of nine- millimetre ammunition were allegedly found. An additional search was conducted resulting in the discovery of six monkeys.

The four occupants were subsequently arrested.

