Police Arrest 2 Venez and 2 Trinidadians with Gun, Ammo and Monkeys.

Two Venezuelans, 20 and 46, along with two Trinidadians, 32 and 56, were arrested in Moruga this morning after they were found with six monkeys, a gun and ammunition.

Officers were on mobile patrol along Lance Mitan Road, Moruga, when around 1 am, they stopped a black Cube motor vehicle with four male occupants.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a Smith and Wesson nine-millimetre pistol with 32 rounds of nine- millimetre ammunition were allegedly found. An additional search was conducted resulting in the discovery of six monkeys.

The four occupants were subsequently arrested.