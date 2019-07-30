Quick work by officers of the Las Lomas Police Station resulted in the arrest of a robbery suspect minutes after he robbed a 58-year-old female victim of a quantity of cash and a cellular phone.

The victim told police she was making her way home, along Kelly Trace, Piarco Village, at around 4:20pm, on Sunday when she was struck on her back by an assailant, causing her to fall into a nearby drain. The suspect then proceeded to relieve the victim the valuables.

Officers of the Las Lomas Police Station, who were on mobile patrol in the area, observed the victim in the drain and upon learning of what took place, immediately gave chase of the suspect.

Officers apprehended the suspect a short distance away, attempting to make his escape on foot along the Caroni North Bank Road.

The suspect; a 52-year-old man of the area, was arrested in connection with the incident and the stolen items recovered.