Vice President of the TT Police Service Social and Welfare Association Inspector Anand Ramesar says he is bothered by the lack of innovation by the Police Service in the fight against crime.

He made the statment during an interview with News Power Now, this morning.

Mr. Ramesar suggests that a more open minded approach is necessary if the Police Service is to outwit the criminals and stymie the of high level of criminality in the country.

