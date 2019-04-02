The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service says a tense situation which developed at around 1:00pm on Monday at the Remand Prison was successfully contained.

A media release noted the situation required the intervention of additional officers.

It stated that the use of force by officers became necessary after several hours of attempting to execute their duties in a professional manner. This resulted in four of persons sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

Several threats were made against members of staff as they carried out their duties.

The release also stated that the Acting Commissioner of Prisons, Dane Clarke was informed of the occurrence and immediately launched an Investigation into the incident.

Additionally, he has informed that the matter has been relayed to the other arms of the protective services in light of the threats against officers.

Mr. Clarke has since advised that officers should be more vigilant and alert as a result of this incident.

News Power attempted to contact Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson and President of the Prisons Officers Association, Ceron Richards for comment but calls to both went unanswered.