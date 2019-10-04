Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Fitzgerald Hinds, says cabinet has agreed that job specification for the Police Service be upgraded, so that the minimum qualification for the positions of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police would now be the possession of a Master’s Degree.

Minister Hinds told today’s weekly post cabinet news briefing that the new skill set are required as the TTPS moves to rebrand itself.

He said the approach has been recommended by the manpower audit that was commissioned into the TTPS.

Minister Hinds explained that emphasis will be placed on improved systems of management, accountability and performance measurements.