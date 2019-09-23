Amid reports that areas of Bamboo Settlement and The Beetham experienced severe flooding yesterday, the Police Commissioner says he is pleased with the working collaboration between the national security agencies and the various ministries.

News Power Digital understands that some residents of the Beetham and Bamboo had to be evacuated from the area by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, having been marooned in their homes.

The Top Cop, in an interview said he was pleased with the collaboration between agencies. He also highlighted last night’s decision to open the Priority Bus Route.

Commissioner Griffith said most major roadways are accessible to vehicles.