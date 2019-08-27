Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, describes as unsubstantiated the comment made by Member of Parliament, Dr. Roodal Moonilal, where he is reported as saying that people who speak out against the government face persecution from the Police.

Commissioner Griffith says the Service is not and will not be used by any political party, but would act in accordance with its roles and functions to enforce the law.

“People cannot break the law and then try to justify it by accusing the police of witch-hunting,” he said in a statement on the matter.

In a media release, Commissioner Griffith said it is reckless and irresponsible for someone to go on a political platform and suggest that the TTPS can be directed, influenced or manipulated by any political party, to engage in wrongdoing.

The Commissioner also gave the assurance that citizens have a democratic right to voice their concerns, however, it does not give any individual the ultimate right to do anything, which could affect National Security or commit acts that break the law.