Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is standing by his statement of “one shot, one kill.”

In a media release the Commissioner noted the headline in the Trinidad Guardian Newspaper on Tuesday, which is in total contrast to what is being said in the article by the person interviewed.

The story headlined, ‘Gary Wrong’, featured an interview with Force Science Analyst, Michael Goodridge, who was commissioned to draft TT’s first “use of force” policy for the Police Service. The policy was reviewed five years later, in 2016.

Goodridge is quoted in the article as saying that Commissioner Griffith may have been misunderstood when he used the statement “one shot, one kill.” He also suggested that Griffith’s use of the term may have been related to his military training.

Commissioner Griffith is now questioning the motive behind such a headline.

He says even if one person says he is wrong, the fact is that over ninety percent of polls among citizens, including those in authority, suggest otherwise.

The Commissioner says certain persons, whatever their agenda, need to stop wasting time in propagating sensational headlines as these comments can do nothing other than cause police officers to have that one second hesitation, which can in turn cost them their life.

the release ended by saying he hopes this is not the intention; and is reminding all officers to ignore those who are trying to tell them how to do their job or certain persons whose sole aim is to sell newspapers.

But what exactly does the law say regarding the ‘one shot, one kill’ policy?

How does the training of police officers factor into the issue and as the Police Commissioner overstepped in his comments on the policy?

News Power Now’s Andy Johnson has the answers to these questions in this Special Report.