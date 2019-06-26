Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith is appealing to all parents to be vigilant and more present in the lives of their children.

Speaking at the TTPS media weekly briefing, Commissioner Griffith said the TTPS is actively investigating a video which shows a group of boys dress in a Signal Hill Secondary School uniform passing around a firearm and while smoking.

Griffith is also advising parents to be mindful of the friends their children hang out with.

The 22 second video shows the boys gathering in a forest­ed area repeating the number “six” while holding hands over their faces repeating the words “Love and gunshots.”