Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is now fervently appealing to the relevant authorities to reconsider the minimal bail clause.

The CoP says that while he recognizes that the Bail Amendment Bill recently passed was made with the best intentions, it is still ineffective in its current form.

He believes the Bail Amendment, which was previously in effect some five (5) years ago was a more effective piece of legislation in the fight against crime and such a lenient and delicate judicial approach would have been negated, had a similar bail amendment been passed.

Commissioner Griffith said officers are at war and they need the proper tools to fight it.

He maintained that the previous Bail Amendment Act prior to its Sunset Clause worked, where, if held, the offending party would be without bail and as such, the likelihood of being allowed the opportunity to acquire additional weaponry or even the potential for retaliation would have been effectively blocked.

As a result of the recent Parliamentary adjustment to this clause, persons held with illegal firearms, whether, one, or nine, handheld or semi-automatic weapons are afforded access to bail once they did not have a previous conviction.

UNC’s Public Relation’s Officer Anita Haynes agrees with Commissioner Griffith.

She said the UNC has always maintained that the Bill in its current format is ineffective.

She adds that the Bill will not deliver the results that are expected by some.