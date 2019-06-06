Head of the Islamic Front Umar Abdullah has expressed disgust at the recent decision by police authorities to search Mosques for contraband items on the occasion of Eid.

He says that it is unacceptable that something like this would occur on such a religious occasion.

Police officers searched several mosques in the Cocorite district on Tuesday, a day before Eid observances.

Over the past few weeks two rival gangs in the Cocorite district were taking gunshots at one another.

The search resulted in the discovery of masks, among them ski masks, in the ceiling of the mosque. Police arrested eight people, including a 16-year-old boy, during the exercise which took place 24 hours before Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Thursday, Abdullah said the Muslim community must take into consideration why the police would have wanted to visit the Mosques in the first place and what was found.

He said that Muslim Leaders are not doing enough to ensure that nefarious characters don not use the Mosques for these types of activities.

Police Commissioner Unapologetic

However, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says that he is utterly unapologetic, in the face of such criticism.

Responding to the comments of the Islamic leader, he expressed disappointment and disgust with even the suggestion that the police acted irresponsibly in searching the Mosques.

He said no premises are off limits whether or not they are linked to political organisations or religious entities.

Commissioner Griffith said that it is sickening now that so many persons seem to sympathize, aid and abet, and condone wrong doing in the country.

He said that because the country is so divided by race, religion and politics the police service is constantly criticised.