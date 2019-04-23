Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, says he has taken note of those criticizing his decision to appear onstage with Reggae Artiste Buju Banton at last night’s “I am Legend Concert.”

The TTPS explained in a media release that Commissioner Griffith was invited onstage by Buju Banton; this follows their discussion on Saturday night, where the Commissioner met with the Artiste, in a bid to clear up any misunderstanding following the search his room by Police Officers.

The release noted that the search of the artiste’s room, where nothing was found, was set to cause a major rift between this country and Jamaica.

It says this search occurred as a result of poor procedure by certain officers of the TTPS; hence, the service may have been directly responsible for such a rift.

The Commissioner demonstrated the principled actions of accepting responsibility and putting country before self by meeting with Buju Banton, his team and a representative of the Jamaican High Commission on Saturday night.