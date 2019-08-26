As investigations continue into the recent shooting death of 19- year- old Rochyon King Ashterman, by police officers, Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith maintains that he will continue to defend his officers once they act within the remit of the law.

Ashterman was shot dead by officers of the Special Operations Response Team in Santa Cruz who claim he shot at them forcing them to return fire.

Officers also claim that a loaded firearm was found in the car.

The Police Complaints Authority has since initiated an independent investigation into the matter.

The Police Commissioner maintained that he will defend his officers and reiterated their right to protect themselves in the face of danger.

Commissioner Griffith sought once again to explain his one shot one kill policy.