Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith says he intends clamp down on the long list of officers serving indefinite suspensions due to criminal charges.
He says that these officers are still being paid, noting that the state is paying some $50 million annually on them.
He made the comments during a Joint Select Committee of Parliment sitting looking into the expenditure and internal controls of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) for the financial year 2018-19.
He articulated that some of the officers had been suspended with pay for almost a decade but due to legal ramifications these officers cannot simply be dismissed from the service.
However he was adamant that something must be done as the Police Service should not be perceived as rewarding indiscipline.
He further revealed that when taking into account salary payments and legal fees surrounding these cases, over $500 million had been paid in relation to the suspended officers over a 10-year period.
The Commissioner pointed out that while the state was bearing these costs, many of these officers have since used their indefinite suspension period to find other opportunities while still on the TTPS payroll.
He said granting officers contracts was an option which could be used to root out truant officers.
Mr Griffith said this adjustment would bring some balance to manpower concerns within the police service while also reducing costs incurred annually.