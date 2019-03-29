Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith says he intends clamp down on the long list of of­fi­cers serving indefinite suspensions due to criminal charges.

He says that these officers are still being paid, noting that the state is pay­ing some $50 million an­nu­al­ly on them.

He made the comments dur­ing a Joint Se­lect Com­mit­tee of Parliment sitting looking into the ex­pen­di­ture and in­ter­nal con­trols of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) for the fi­nan­cial year 2018-19.

He articulated that some of the of­fi­cers had been sus­pend­ed with pay for al­most a decade but due to legal ram­i­fi­ca­tions these of­fi­cers can­not sim­ply be dis­missed from the ser­vice.

However he was adamant that something must be done as the Police Service should not be perceived as rewarding indiscipline.

He further revealed that when tak­ing in­to ac­count salary pay­ments and le­gal fees sur­round­ing these cas­es, over $500 mil­lion had been paid in re­la­tion to the sus­pend­ed of­fi­cers over a 10-year pe­ri­od.

The Commissioner point­ed out that while the state was bear­ing these costs, many of these of­fi­cers have since used their in­def­i­nite sus­pen­sion pe­ri­od to find oth­er op­por­tu­ni­ties while still on the TTPS pay­roll.

He said grant­i­ng of­fi­cers con­tracts was an op­tion which could be used to root out tru­ant of­fi­cers.

Mr Grif­fith said this ad­just­ment would bring some bal­ance to man­pow­er con­cerns with­in the po­lice service while al­so re­duc­ing costs in­curred an­nu­al­ly.