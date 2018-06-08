Police Commissioners Recommendation Not Rejected Because of Race, Says PM.

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, is insisting that the government’s rejection of the choice of the Police Service Commission for position of Police Commissioner nothing to do with race.

Deputy Police Commissioner, Deodath Dulalchan, has been recommended by the PSC for the senior post in the Police Service.

In the House of Representatives on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Rowley made it clear that the government’s resistance with the PSC’s choice for the top police portfolio is not about Mr Dulalchan’s race.

Speaking during a motion note of the Special Select Committee on the Selection Process of the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr Rowley raised concern with the process used to reach the PSC’s choice.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar stated thatshe does share the government’s view that the selectionprocess was tainted.

She also noted that the bigger issue is when a Commissioner of Police will be appointed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

