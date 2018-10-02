Police Complaints Authority Investigating Viral Video Involving TTPS Prosecutor.

The Police Complaints Authority says it is aware of video footage circulating on social media with regard to a male Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Prosecutor allegedly assaulting female civilians outside of the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court.

In a media release this afternoon the PCA said under section 26 of the Police Complaints Authority Act, Chapter 15:05, the Authority has, on its own initiative, commenced an independent investigation into the incident.

It added that in this regard, the Authority is asking for any witnesses to or persons with information on or regarding the incident to kindly contact the PCA at: 800-2PCA /800-2722 or online at [email protected]www.facebook.com/PoliceComplaintsAuthority.

