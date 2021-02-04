Police Confirm Body Found, That of Kidnapped Clerk, Andrea Bharatt.

The search for kidnapped victim, Andrea Bharatt, ended this afternoon after her body was found down a precipice along the Heights of Aripo.

According to reports, around 12:20 pm today, a motorist was driving his vehicle along the Heights of Aripo Road when he looked down a precipice and saw a decomposed body. He contacted the police who responded immediately and found the body in an advanced state of decomposition. Based on the clothing on the body, relatives have confirmed that it is Andrea Bharatt, 23, a clerk who was last attached to the Arima Magistrates’ Court. Ms Bharatt boarded a taxi in Arima on January 29th, 2021, and had not been seen since.

Several units within the TTPS, the Defence Force, hunters and members of the public had been searching for Ms Bharatt for the past seven days.

Several persons of interest are in police custody. Investigations are continuing.