It is being reported that three reputed gang leaders from the Sea Lots and Beetham areas were taken into custody during raids on Friday morning.

They include Cedric Burke, popularly known as Burkie, as well as two others known as Dole and Spanish.

The raids are part of the Police Service’s ongoing Red Alert activity being carried out in various parts of the country.

The three have been described as among the most well-known members of the Sea Lots community.

In another operation the man who police have described as the leader of Rasta City Gang in Beetham Gardens, was reportedly held on Thursday afternoon.

From initial reports, the suspect was held after a warrant related to inquiries on shooting offenses was executed on him.

Another alleged gang-leader was held in Diego Martin, and in total 27 persons were arrested that day.

They are all to be questioned in relation to gang-related activities which have allegedly resulted in spikes in criminal activities in recent weeks, particularly in the Port of Spain district.

Community Wants Dialogue With Police Commissioner

Beetham Gardens Community Activist, Sherma Wilson says residents from both Beetham and Sea Lots are open to having talks with the Commissioner of Police and welcomes the approach being taken, given the recent detention of three alleged gang leaders.

Speaking with News Power, Wilson said that the community is calm, unlike past reports of protests and uproar.

She said that the community is now getting a buy-in through what the TTPS is intended to do by having talks with several members of the communities.