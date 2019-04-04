Police officers who stopped to search suspects on the highway near Claxton Bay this morning, were left there when one of the suspects got into their squad car and drove away.

According to the Trinidad Express online, the Emergency Rapid Response Unit vehicle was found abandoned, not very long after, parked along the Old Train Line in St. Margaret’s Village.

The doors were open, the flashing blue lights still on, and the suspect gone.

Police had stopped a vehicle with three occupants on the north bound lane of highway at around 9a.m.

One of the men ran and officers gave chase. Police reports state that the suspect ran across the south bound lane, then back across the north bound lane, and into an abandoned structure. He was subsequently cornered by officers.

Reports state that a struggle ensued and the keys to the police vehicle fell out of an officer’s pocket.

The suspect grabbed the keys, jumped a barbed wire fence, got into the squad car, and sped off.

Crime scene investigators intend to search for fingerprints.

Officers are said to be searching the area, including the mangrove as they believe the suspect is still nearby.

There has been no statement made, thus far, by the Commissioner of Police.