One man was arrested and a pistol and magazine seized by officers of the Eastern Division Special Operations Unit, during an anti- crime exercise conducted in the Sangre Grande district on Thursday night.

The exercise led by Sgt. Harper and Cpl Ramnarine, also included officers of the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department.

During the exercise, officers executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at the North Eastern Settlement home of a 42- year-old man.

The search resulted in one Beretta pistol and a magazine being discovered in the house.

The man was arrested in connection with the find. Investigations are ongoing.