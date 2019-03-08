Two police officers were among three persons appearing before Arima Magistrate Joanne Conner Thursday, answering to charges relating to involvement in gang activity.

PC ANGELO CEDENO, who was on suspension at the time, was charged with misbehaviour in public office and counselling a gang.

Cedeno was granted bail with a surety of three hundred thousand dollars.

PC DON BALGOBIN, who was last posted to the Northern Division, was charged with corruptly receiving a gift or inducement to forbear prosecution.

Balgobin was placed on eighty-five thousand dollars bail to be approved by a clerk of the peace with an alternative of fifteen thousand dollars cash deposit.

Both of these matters were adjourned to July 4th, 2019.

A third suspect, JEAN MICHEL ALONZO STAPLE, was charged with being a gang member and counselling a gang.

Staple was remanded into custody and is due to reappear today for tracing and bail.

Investigations were conducted by officers of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit.

The suspects were charged under the Anti- Gang Act of 2018.