Trinidad and Tobago’s murder toll was increased overnight when 45 year old Andie Simon was shot and killed.

News Power Now has learnt that Simon had moments before, left the football field after playing the game, at the Las Alturas Complex.

He was shot while in the car park of the complex at around 7:40pm on Monday. Reports state that Simon was gunned down by two assailants who pulled alongside him and opened fire before fleeing the scene. He was taken to the Port -of- Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Reports state that Simon was originally from Enterprise, Chaguanas, but moved to Morvant ten years ago.