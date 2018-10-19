Police Investigate The Circumstances Surrounding The Shooting Death Of The Gladiator.

Police are now investigations the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of controversial radio talk show host Ricardo Welch, popularly known as The Gladiator.

He was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle, near his home in Santa Cruz.

News Power Now spoke with Head of the North Eastern Police Division Senior Supt Surrendra Sagramsingh who confirmed the shooting.

He told our newsroom that Gladiator was shot shortly after 9 am.

Attorney Gerald Ramdeen labeled the talk show host’s murder as an attack on the media.

Former President of the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Francesca Hawkins described his murder as worrisome.

The Police Social and Welfare Association also condemned the brutal slaying of the talk show host.

President of the Association, Michael Seales told News Power Now that this latest killing, as well as the recent killing of the Prisons Officer Darren Francis, signals the need for the public to partner with the police to aid in the fight against crime.

