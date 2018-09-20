Police Investigate Third Murder In Less Than 48 Hours In Maloney Gardens.

Police investigators continuing to conduct enquires as yet another homicide has been recorded in Maloney Gardens, fresh off a double murder in the area on Monday night.

Reports indicate that school teacher, Jeremiah Franklin was reportedly shot dead at around 11:25 pm on Tuesday as he was returning to his home at Building 15, Maloney Gardens after visiting a parlour nearby.

According to reports, Franklin had gone to the parlour after tending to a kitchen garden outside of his building. While he was walking back to his building he was shot dead by unknown assailants.

A team of officers from the Homicide Bureau and the Northern Division visited the scene and over 20 spent shells were recovered by crime scene investigators.

Police currently have no motive for the murder as Franklin was not known to them.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

