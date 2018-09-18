Police Investigations Into the Murder Of Two Elderly Siblings Are Ongoing.

Police Investigators are continuing to conduct enquiries into the murder of two elderly siblings.

The two were murdered in Morvant on Monday.

The victims have been identified as 78 year old Victor Hutchinson and 81 year old Claudette Cassel.

Speaking with News Power Now on Tuesday, Larry Cassel, stepson of Claudette Cassel, revealed that there is still uncertainty as to what the intruders were after.

He said that uncertainty also surrounds just how they would have gained entry to the dwelling.

