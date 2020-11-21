Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LATEST CORONA VIRUS INFO – OFFICIAL STATS AND MAPS

Police involved shooting leaves 15 year old Hospitalized

Nov 20, 2020 | 0 comments

A shooting incident in Arouca on Thursday night has left a 15-year-old boy nursing gunshot wounds.

The teen was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout between police and a gunman in Bon Air.

The incident occurred at around 11:45pm.

Reports are that Northern Division Task Force officers were on patrol along Bon Air Circular, Arouca, when they saw the teen and two men walking towards them. One of them was holding a pistol.

When the officers called on the man to drop the weapon, he shot at the police and then ran away. Police shot back, but missed and he escaped.

The teenager was hit in the right shoulder, while the third man ran away.

Police took the boy to the Arima Hospital.

0 Comments

Be part of the Discussion

Polls

Do you think that you can stay married for 73yrs ?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Advertisment




Weather Satellite

Local Weather Forecasts

Recent Posts

Vasant responds to Kamla Persad- Bissessar Accusations
Crime Fighting Strategies Discussed In Meeting With TTPS and the Supermarket Association
Man charged for larceny
Police involved shooting leaves 15 year old Hospitalized
Frontline Workers will be the First to receive Covid 19 vaccine