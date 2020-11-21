Police involved shooting leaves 15 year old Hospitalized

A shooting incident in Arouca on Thursday night has left a 15-year-old boy nursing gunshot wounds.

The teen was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout between police and a gunman in Bon Air.

The incident occurred at around 11:45pm.

Reports are that Northern Division Task Force officers were on patrol along Bon Air Circular, Arouca, when they saw the teen and two men walking towards them. One of them was holding a pistol.

When the officers called on the man to drop the weapon, he shot at the police and then ran away. Police shot back, but missed and he escaped.

The teenager was hit in the right shoulder, while the third man ran away.

Police took the boy to the Arima Hospital.