Police Officers Concerned Over Assumed Pick for Top Cop.

President of the Police Social and Welfare Association Insp Michael Seales says police officers are not keen on the appointment of former National Security Minister Gary Griffith as Commissioner of Police.

Mr. Griffith, a former army Captain, served as National Security Minster under the now opposition People’s Partnership.

Inspector Seales says officers are questioning Mr. Griffith’s ability to separate policing and politics.

He added that because of this, there is no way to determine whether any of Griffith’s decisions, were he to be appointed, would or wouldn’t be a political decision.

