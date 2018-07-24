Police Officers Need Training For Mental Health Situations, Suggests Specialist.

Mental health professional, Carl Ryan , is suggesting that police officers be exposed to specialized training to help them better deal with persons who are described as mentally unstable.

Reports say at around 10am on Sunday, residents of Ariapita Road, St. Ann’s called the Belmont Police Station informing them that a man armed with a cutlass was damaging property in the area.

The report said the 29-year- old man allegedly had a cutlass. Police say officers allegedly called on him to drop the weapon but he rushed toward them.

The officers drew their firearms and shot at Lewis who was hit several times and fell to the ground and died of his injuries at the scene.

In a News Power Now interview Mr. Ryan proposed that police officers get training that will help them responded properly when dealing with incidents of this kind.

Mr. Ryan also gave some advice to citizens who may encounter a situation where a mentally deranged person is behaving irrationally.

