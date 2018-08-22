Interact with our

Police Patrols Increased in Key Areas Following Tuesday’s Powerful Earthquake.

Police Patrols Increased in Key Areas Following Tuesday's Powerful Earthquake.

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, said police patrols and presence have been strong especially in key areas. Also speaking on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday morning, Commissioner Griffith said that there has been immediate dialogue by the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, said police patrols and presence have been strong especially in key areas.

Also speaking on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday morning, Commissioner Griffith said that there has been immediate dialogue by the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Gun Control in T&T A Major Cause for Concern, Says One Former National Security Minister.
Top Cop, Gary Griffith's Contract Sent to Chief Personnel Officer.
Incoming Commissioner Laments Being Scrutinized by The Media.

