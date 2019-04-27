Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says a strong police presence remains in east Port- of- Spain following a clash among warring gangs in the Duncan Street area.

He said a police exercise in the area yesterday resulted in the arrests of over 25 persons, whom he identified as members of a gang.

This was said to have led to an uprising involving other gang members.

Video of this activity has been trending on social media.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102FM on Friday morning, the Police Commissioner said police acted on intelligence before going to the area to make the arrests.

Commissioner Griffith said that persons were held and weapons were seized.