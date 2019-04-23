The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service was busy over the Easter weekend with some nine murders recorded.
Five of the victims were shot in one night in four separate incidents between Easter Sunday and Monday.
The incidents occurred in Tunapuna, Santa Cruz, La Horquetta and Laventille.
While on Saturday one person was shot dead in Carenage and three people were killed in a drive-by shooting in Port of Spain.
On Thursday, the TTPS moved its policing status back to Red Alert saying that alert would remain in place until Tuesday.
That Red Alert status came after the TTPS conducted its extensive Operation Strike Back exercises across the nine policing divisions, ahead of the long Easter weekend.
Intervention Necessary
Responding to the murders President of the Police Social and Welfare Association Acting ASP Michael Seales said the situation requires some intervention.
Speaking with News Power, he said the TTPS has been seeking to ramp up efforts to stem this tide.
He said, however, more needs to be done.
He noted that one positive approach would be to investigate the root cause of this latest spate of killings before taking any action.
Community Effort
Members of the communities of Laventille and Morvant are being urged to do more in the fight against crime.
The call comes from MP for Laventille East/Morvant, Adrian Leonce.
During a television interview Mr Leonce praised the police for their attempts to stymie crime in the area.
At the same time, he called on the residents to step up their efforts in addressing crime at a social and grassroots level.
He added that while there are social programs in place, there is always room for more when it comes to crime prevention and social outreach.