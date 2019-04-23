The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service was busy over the Easter weekend with some nine murders recorded.

Five of the vic­tims were shot in one night in four sep­a­rate in­ci­dents be­tween East­er Sun­day and Mon­day.

The in­ci­dents oc­curred in Tu­na­puna, San­ta Cruz, La Hor­quet­ta and Laven­tille.

While on Sat­ur­day one person was shot dead in Care­nage and three people were killed in a drive-by shooting in Port of Spain.

On Thurs­day, the TTPS moved its polic­ing sta­tus back to Red Alert say­ing that alert would re­main in place un­til Tuesday.

That Red Alert sta­tus came af­ter the TTPS con­duct­ed its ex­ten­sive Op­er­a­tion Strike Back ex­er­cis­es across the nine polic­ing di­vi­sions, ahead of the long East­er week­end.

Intervention Necessary

Responding to the murders President of the Police Social and Welfare Association Acting ASP Michael Seales said the situation requires some intervention.

Speaking with News Power, he said the TTPS has been seeking to ramp up efforts to stem this tide.

He said, however, more needs to be done.

He noted that one positive approach would be to investigate the root cause of this latest spate of killings before taking any action.

Community Effort

Members of the communities of Laventille and Morvant are being urged to do more in the fight against crime.

The call comes from MP for Laventille East/Morvant, Adrian Leonce.

During a television interview Mr Leonce praised the police for their attempts to stymie crime in the area.

At the same time, he called on the residents to step up their efforts in addressing crime at a social and grassroots level.

He added that while there are social programs in place, there is always room for more when it comes to crime prevention and social outreach.